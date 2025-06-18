Former paratrooper becomes world’s fastest person to row solo around UK after arriving at Lewes

A former paratrooper has made history by arriving in Lewes and becoming the first person to row over 1,800 miles solo around Britain via the Great Glen.

Ex-Parachute Regiment officer Mike Ellicock, 50, set off from Lewes on April 30 and returned on Wednesday evening, April 18.

The father-of-three rowed 1,820 miles in total over 49 days, spending 41 of those days actively rowing. He had to take eight days off the water due to dangerous weather conditions.

Mike said: “This challenge has been three years in the making, with over 2,500 miles rowed in preparation, but I still felt the chance of success was low. The trip has been unbelievably tough, but also an adventure of a lifetime with amazing scenery and wildlife and wonderful support from everyone I have met.”

Mike Ellicock. Photo: Fergus Kennedy

Mike rowed in a Canadian designed boat, which is a cross between a sea kayak and an ocean rowing boat. He said: “The boat worked amazingly well. I can’t fault it and am looking forward to future expeditions in her. But hopefully with others and in slower time, now that I’ve turned 50.”

During the challenge, he rowed for up to 18 hours a day, and before the expedition he spoke with fuelling and hydration experts Precision Fuel & Hydration to make sure his body could perform at its best. Visit www.precisionhydration.com.

Mike continued: “I am not a religious person, but it does feel like I have been allowed to pass unharmed through so, so many dangerous and intimidating sections of our coastline. I’m not sure why I have been but I’m incredibly grateful to have been able to get around safely and so fast.”

He has thanked everyone who has supported him.

Mike was wounded in action during a hostage rescue in Sierra Leone in 2000 when he was 25-year-old parachute regiment platoon commander. He made a full recovery. Later he decided he wanted to be the first person to row solo around Great Britain in an expedition rowing boat to honour his former colleagues and raise money for Support Our Paras. Visit supportourparas.org.

So far, Mike has raised more than £12,000 through his JustGiving fundraiser. People can stil donate at www.justgiving.com/page/pegasusround and find out more about his challenge at www.pegasusround.uk.

Mike has previously taken on the Bob Graham Round running challenge and the Devizes-to-Westminster Canoe race. He became a Guinness world record holder in 2013 for running the London Marathon with a 40lb (18kg) pack in three hours 25 minutes and 21 seconds.