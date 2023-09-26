A site, which was once the home of a charity that used to host children from around the world, has been sold.

Christie & Co sold the 138-acre former Pestalozzi International Village in Sedlescombe on behalf of PGL Travel Ltd to Christian community group, Darvell Bruderhof, which also owns the education furniture brand, Community Playthings.

Pestalozzi was a children’s educational and residential establishment which attracted children from around the world for more than 60 years until it was acquired by PGL in 2019. It was then sold off by PGL in February this year.

PGL had hoped to turn it into an activity centre. But in 2021 its proposals to create a children’s activity centre at the site were unanimously refused by Rother planners, the committee raising concerns around the impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The former Pestalozzi Village site

The Darvell community, which has been based in Robertsbridge since 1971, plans to develop the site into a senior school with boarding for children aged 14 to 18, both from the community and from the wider area.

Anthony Jones, CEO of PGL, said: “The conclusion of the sale of Pestalozzi enables PGL to continue its ongoing investment plans which has seen the addition of new centres at Ford Castle in Northumberland and at Newby Wiske Hall in North Yorkshire which opened in 2023. Our operational portfolio continues to trade strongly, providing school activity courses and summer camps for children from across the UK.”

Hardy Boller, headteacher of the Darvell school in Robertsbridge, said: “The site is ideal for our purposes of creating a senior school connected with our nearby existing school. The buildings and beautiful setting are ideal for us, and we look forward to carrying on the educational legacy of Pestalozzi. We already have considerable interest from parents in the locality wanting to send their children to our school right now, so this expansion is important for the future.”

Jon Patrick, head of leisure and development at Christie & Co, said: “Interest in Pestalozzi came from an exceptionally diverse range of potential purchasers across a very wide spectrum of market sectors. Working closely with our childcare and education and care teams, we were able to provide comprehensive client coverage across both UK and international buyer groups, which ultimately led to a sale being agreed with Darvell Bruderhof.”