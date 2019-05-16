Former postman found dead at Polegate home

A former postman was found dead at his home in Poiegate in January.

An inquest at Eastbourne heard Stephen Gary Cain had taken his own life following a long battle with depression.

Sixty-one-year-old Mr Cain lived alone in Gosford Way.

His sister Susan Allen told the inquest Mr Cain had an unhappy life and been depressed for many years.

She said he had started to distance himself from his family and was unaware he had become so unwell.

The inquest heard he had devoted his life to looking after his parents and the death of his step-father had triggered a further bout of mental health problems.

In June last year he was sectioned at Eastbourne DGH’s Bodiam ward and on being released, was being treated by mental health nursing teams.

Paul Benyon from the Sussex Partnership Trust, which runs psychiatric services in Eastbourne, said he was satisfied all efforts to help Mr Cain had been made.

The inquest heard that police officers had been asked to carry out a welfare check at Mr Cain’s address.

PC Richard Bligh attended and found him dead.

The cause of death was hanging. East Sussex coroner Alan Craze recorded that Mr Cain had taken his own life.