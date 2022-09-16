Grade II listed Old Bilsham Farm in Bilsham Lane was recently owned by sculptor Ginger Gilmour, the former wife of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, who used the property as a studio, a planning statement says.

"As part of previous approvals a series of proposed conversion and alteration works were agreed as part of an overall scheme to convert the existing dwelling into three residential units," the design, access and heritage statement said. "This new application proposes the same works, only under the guise of retaining the house as a single dwelling."

A Bilsham listed farmhouse site can house three dwellings

Arun District Council planning officers said the principle of the works was in accordance with planning policy. "This report identifies that there will be no harm to the existing heritage asset, or the character of the countryside and all other relevant development control criteria are complied with," they said. “It is material that the only new built 'footprint' is a new double garage. It is not considered that the proposal will result in any harm to the character or appearance of this countryside location.”

Under previous applications, they said a series of proposed conversion and alteration works were agreed as part of an overall scheme to convert the existing single dwelling into three residential units. "This application proposes the same works, but retaining the house as a single dwelling, the applicants have explained that they no longer wish to convert the house into three."

Yapton Parish Council approved the change of use from loggia to residential use on the basis that the additional space remains ancillary to the main dwelling and does not form a separate residential dwelling. "A stand-alone residential dwelling must be considered as a detailed planning application in its own right," it said. "YPC note the proposed outbuilding is also referred to a new garage building. YPC insist that the use of the outbuilding is clarified or set out by way of conditions stating its express use."