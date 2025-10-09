Former shopkeeper, lollipop lady and Girlguiding leader dies aged 104

​​A former Worthing shop owner, lollipop lady and Girlguiding leader has passed away peacefully, just 11 weeks short of her 105th birthday.

Ena Hicks had been living at Camelot Nursing Home, in Tennyson Road, for nearly three years, having had a fall around Christmas 2022, and died there on September 18, aged 104.

She had previously lived at Highdown Court, in Durrington Lane, with her husband Jim, until he died in 2016.

The couple moved to Worthing more than 50 years ago and together, they owned a hardware shop in Alinora Crescent, Goring, for many years.

Ena Hicks celebrating her 103rd birthday in December 2023. Picture: Camelot Nursing Home

Ena was born on December 8, 1920, to Alice Maud and George Matthew Robins, the eldest of four girls.

The family lived in West London and Ena met Jim when she was 16. Ena was in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during the Second World War and Jim was in the Home Guard – as an engineer, he was in a reserved occupation.

Ena was 21 when they had their wedding in 1942 and they were married for 74 years. Daughter Wendy arrived in 1943 and son Derek in 1948.

Ena was a Girl Guide and Jim was a Scout, so when Derek and Wendy became involved, they took an active part in the movement, with Ena later becoming a Brown Owl.

Ena Hicks with Jim, her husband of 74 years, and on their wedding day. Pictures: Camelot Nursing Home

After they moved to Worthing, Ena joined the Trefoil Guild to support Girlguiding. She and Jim were in the Camping Club for 50 years, as well as being members of the RSPB. They travelled in Europe, Canada and Australia.

Both Ena and Jim manned school crossing patrols for different Worthing schools at the same time, which earned them a photo in the Worthing Herald.

After they retired, they moved to Brougham Road, until Jim had a stroke and was confined to a wheelchair.

The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel, on Tuesday, October 21, at 11am. Family flowers only but donations can be sent in Ena’s memory to PDSA via georginahicks.muchloved.com or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service in Worthing.