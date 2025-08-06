Former song and dance man celebrates 100th birthday with his Worthing singing group

A former entertainer who still loves singing has celebrated his 100th birthday with his music group in Worthing.

Ron Horne has been a member of Guild Care's Creating Connections for about four years and loves going along to Singing For Fun each Wednesday.

His family joined him at the group on August 6 for a 100th birthday celebration with his singing friends, including a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday.

Ron was a semi-professional entertainer for many years, along with his dad Frank Horne. They performed at working men’s clubs and small theatres and were well known on the circuit as Frank and Ron Lloyd.

Daughter Vivienne said: "From a young age, Ron was an entertainer with his dad. His father was a professional entertainer and played all sorts of instruments. Ron was a song and dance man and he carried on doing stand-up after his father died."

No surprise, perhaps, that Ron has the best and strongest voice in the group, and he remembers many of the words to his favourite songs.

Ron was born in Birmingham on August 5, 1925. During the Second World War, he worked in radio communications and afterwards, took it up as a career, joining Cable & Wireless.

He and his family moved to Chichester in the early 1960s and Ron worked in local government there for a while. He then took a valuation job as a rent officer in Brighton and Hove, which he continued until retirement.

Ron was working full-time and doing the clubs in the evenings, and Vivienne said one of her earliest memories was seeing her dad on stage.

She added: "That’s why Dad still loves singing so much, he’s always loved singing. Ordinarily, he’s a quiet, unassuming man but he found that once he was in costume, he took on the persona and he could get on stage and perform."

Ron married Vivienne's mum Sally in 1948. After Sally died at the age of 60, Ron married Joyce and they raised helped raise twin grandsons, Alexander and James.

Following his retirement in his mid-60s, Ron had planned to move to Spain permanently but although he and Joyce lived there for a while, they decided to return to the UK.

Ron's son Clive died in 2012 and his wife Joyce died during the pandemic. He is living with dementia and moved to a care home in Lancing last year. Vivienne said the weekly trip to Worthing was a special outing he still enjoyed.

She added: "Dad used to be in a harmony group called The Worthingaires, so we looked around for something else he could join.

"Every week, I pick him up on a Wednesday afternoon and drive him to Singing for Fun at Creating Connections. I drop him off and go and do some shopping. I know he is happy and safe with the wonderful staff and volunteers there.

"It’s different surroundings for him and he enjoys the company of the people he’s met there. It’s the community aspect as well as the joy of singing. Four of the men sit together and they all look out for each other.

"He loves singing with Creating Connections and they always stop halfway for tea and cakes. He’s really singing for fun - and then after the sessions, he is singing all afternoon. He’s a lovely dad.”