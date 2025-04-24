Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sussex police officer has been dismissed after he made racist and offensive language towards a fellow officer while they were off duty, the force has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said former PC Jack Nicholson, 27, who was based on Brighton and Hove division, was the subject of a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters on April 24 in front of a panel chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner.

Misconduct hearings are now chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said this applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after May 7, 2024. The misconduct panel also comprises of two Independent Panel Members, appointed by the local policing body to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.

A former Sussex police officer has been dismissed after he made racist and offensive language towards a fellow officer while they were off duty, the force has said

Sussex Police said the hearing was told the former officer went on a holiday abroad with colleagues on March 22, 2024. After a night out drinking and socialising, he repeatedly made racist and discriminatory remarks to one of his colleagues which were offensive.

Police added an investigation was carried out and it was determined the officer’s behaviour would be subject of a disciplinary hearing. He resigned from the force in January 2025.

Sussex Police added the panel found his behaviour was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity and he would have been dismissed without notice, if he was still a serving officer in the force. He will now be added to the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, Deputy head of force Professional Standards said: "The language used in this incidence was appalling, which the former officer accepts.

“Sussex Police expects all people, whether a member of the public or a colleague, to be treated with respect and courtesy at all times. We will never allow behaviour that is discriminatory to race, or any other protected characteristic to go unchallenged.

“All our staff are aware of the Standards of Professional Behaviour and the force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect.”