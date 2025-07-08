The mid-terrace property, previously home to model and toy shop Shore Nostalgia, is in need of complete refurbishment.

It is among 168 lots in an auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, listed with a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £165,000 with vacant possession.

Arranged over four floors, the bay-fronted property includes a ground-floor retail unit with basement, plus two upper floors that are suitable for a one-bedroom, self-contained maisonette.

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “Although in need of complete refurbishment throughout, there is planning consent in place to convert the upper floors to self-contained flat.

"It provides an ideal opportunity as a project for an owner-occupier perhaps wishing to live above the shop or an investor who could let the property to generate a good income once works have been carried out.”

Planning permission has been granted by Adur District Council for change of use of the first and second floors from retail and ancillary storage to self-contained flat, retaining retail at ground and basement levels.

The auction ends on Thursday, July 24. Watch the video: www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/52

1 . Shore Nostalgia This former Shoreham High Street shop is going up for auction with permission for a flat conversion Photo: Zoopla

