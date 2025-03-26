Former Sussex village police station could be converted into houses

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
A former police station in a Sussex village could be converted into houses.

An application for planning permission has been lodged with Horsham District Council to turn the former police building in London Road, Pulborough, into two three bedroom houses and one one-bedroom property.

Applicants Constable Management say each dwelling would have access to one of existing three-car garages for household storage.

In a statement to the council, the company says: “The proposal is not to infill or redevelopment but rather the adaptive reuse of an existing partial residential building that provides bedrooms and living accommodation.”

It adds: “Although it is a residential police building, it integrates as though it were already housing.”

And, it says that its proposals would provide “high-quality and optimum adaptive reuse of this previously developed site and residential police building.”

No decisions have yet been made on the application.

The police station in London Road, Pulborough, pictured in 2010

1. Village police station

The police station in London Road, Pulborough, pictured in 2010 Photo: Google

The former village police station in Pulborough pictured more recently

2. Village police station

The former village police station in Pulborough pictured more recently Photo: Google

