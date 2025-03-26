Former Sussex village police station could be converted into houses

An application for planning permission has been lodged with Horsham District Council to turn the former police building in London Road, Pulborough, into two three bedroom houses and one one-bedroom property.
Applicants Constable Management say each dwelling would have access to one of existing three-car garages for household storage.
In a statement to the council, the company says: “The proposal is not to infill or redevelopment but rather the adaptive reuse of an existing partial residential building that provides bedrooms and living accommodation.”
It adds: “Although it is a residential police building, it integrates as though it were already housing.”
And, it says that its proposals would provide “high-quality and optimum adaptive reuse of this previously developed site and residential police building.”
No decisions have yet been made on the application.
