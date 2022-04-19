Chris Tarrant opened an extension to the Phoenix Stroke Club's clubhouse, in Horsham. Pic S Robards SR2204144

Former Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant opens extended and refurbished building at Phoenix Stroke Club in Horsham - in pictures

Chris Tarrant, former presenter of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, officially opened the extended and refurbished building for Phoenix Stroke Club last Thursday [April 14].

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:54 pm

The club, based in Horsham, provides support to over 50 stroke survivors every week across West Sussex.

Over £325,000 was raised to pay for the building and landscaping work.

The extension means more members can join, particularly stroke survivors in wheelchairs. There is a therapy room where members can receive treatment in the privacy of a dedicated area as well as a new landscaped garden area.

Here is a selection of pictures by our photographer Steve Robards from the opening.

And you can read more from the ceremony, including the thoughts of Chris Tarrant, here.

