Former Worthing convent comes on the market with option to convert to two detached houses

The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000 for the eight-bedroom property with no forward chain.

Worthing Borough Council has granted permission to demolish the single storey connecting link to create two separate homes.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says it is a rare opportunity in a prime central location. The generous double plot is a short walk from the town centre, seafront and railway station.

The layout offers potential for up to eight bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ground-floor WCs and six reception rooms. The property also benefits from a west-facing garden and ample parking.

Each of the two sides of the former convent has its own living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a conservatory.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Salisbury Road, Worthing This former Worthing convent has come on the market with planning permission for change of use to two detached houses Photo: Zoopla

2 . Salisbury Road, Worthing The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000 Photo: Zoopla

3 . Salisbury Road, Worthing There are beautiful original oak staircases Photo: Zoopla