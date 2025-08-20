Former Worthing convent comes on the market with option to convert to two detached houses

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:41 BST
A former Worthing convent has come on the market with planning permission for change of use to two detached houses.

The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000 for the eight-bedroom property with no forward chain.

Worthing Borough Council has granted permission to demolish the single storey connecting link to create two separate homes.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says it is a rare opportunity in a prime central location. The generous double plot is a short walk from the town centre, seafront and railway station.

The layout offers potential for up to eight bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ground-floor WCs and six reception rooms. The property also benefits from a west-facing garden and ample parking.

Each of the two sides of the former convent has its own living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a conservatory.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This former Worthing convent has come on the market with planning permission for change of use to two detached houses

1. Salisbury Road, Worthing

This former Worthing convent has come on the market with planning permission for change of use to two detached houses Photo: Zoopla

The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000

2. Salisbury Road, Worthing

The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000 Photo: Zoopla

There are beautiful original oak staircases

3. Salisbury Road, Worthing

There are beautiful original oak staircases Photo: Zoopla

There are a number of stained glass windows

4. Salisbury Road, Worthing

There are a number of stained glass windows Photo: Zoopla

