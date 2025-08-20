Former Worthing convent comes on the market with option to convert to two detached houses

The former Sisters of Mercy premises in Salisbury Road is priced at £1,600,000 for the eight-bedroom property with no forward chain.
Worthing Borough Council has granted permission to demolish the single storey connecting link to create two separate homes.
Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says it is a rare opportunity in a prime central location. The generous double plot is a short walk from the town centre, seafront and railway station.
The layout offers potential for up to eight bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ground-floor WCs and six reception rooms. The property also benefits from a west-facing garden and ample parking.
Each of the two sides of the former convent has its own living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a conservatory.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.