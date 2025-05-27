A former Worthing firefighter passed away 13 days after his 100th birthday was celebrated with a visit from a fire engine.

Patrick Bushby was presented with a framed letter of congratulations during a surprise visit from Worthing firefighters to Caer Gwent care home on May 6.

He passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, May 19, and donations to the West Sussex Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund have been requested in his memory.

Daughter Lynda Fedrick said: "He will so missed, he has left a big hole in our lives.”

Patrick Bushby with his framed letter from Chief Fire Officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton

The funeral service will be held at The Gordon Chapel, in Sompting Road, Broadwater, on Monday, June 16, at 2pm. Donations via Ian Hart Funeral Service.

Patrick served as a retained fireman for 38 years, starting at Worthing in 1947 at the age of 22, when the central fire station was in High Street, and later serving at Broadwater and in Horsham as a Leading Fireman.

Worthing Fire Station commander Mark Cooper presented him with a framed letter from Chief Fire Officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton on his 100th birthday.

Patrick was born on May 6, 1925, and was one of eight children. He and his first wife, Joyce, had three children, Lynda, Roger and Christopher. He went on to marry Jean, after divorce, but they all remained friends.

Family and friends celebrating with Patrick Bushby on his 100th birthday at Caer Gwent care home in Worthing

He lived in Worthing for a majority of his life, apart from a stint in Horsham running the post office and 18 months in Littlehampton. Over the years, Patrick had many jobs, including working as a window cleaner and as a milkman.

He went on to own a few of his own businesses, including a greengrocers in Dominon Road and the Post Office in same parade, as well as a newsagents in Downland Parade, Upper Brighton Road, and the Post Office in Horsham.