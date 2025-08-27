The Class of 81 had a Super Sixty celebration at Worthing High School, on the site they attended when it was Gaisford High School for Girls.

The 'girls' left the year before Gaisford amalgamated with West Tarring High School for Boys to form Worthing High School in 1982.

Janet Webb, one of the organisers, said: "We chatted, had a quiz on the year 1980-81 and there was plenty of food. We even re-visited a yearly school tradition, the infamous Boat Race.

"In the old days, the prefects would make and sell rosettes in the blues of Oxford or Cambridge and then place the pennies on a course marked out on the netball courts. This year, we used £1 coins and Oxford won, raising nearly £200 for Cancer Research in memory of those girls who are no longer with us.

"We even sang the school song, Down where the Sussex sea, flows by caressingly, warmed by the benediction of the sun. Hope fires our hearts and wills and our lithe bodies fills with vigour as we leap and dance and run!

"There were plenty of green knickers, swapping of stories and phone numbers, and much laughter. A big thank you to the organising committee and to David Pannell for handling the tech and taking the photos."

The knickers were a nod to the school PE kit, which included a green skirt that was so short, the knickers could be seen.

Janet explained: “We would do gym in white sports tops and green knickers, and athletics. They were quite thick! We had little green skirts over the top but it didn’t really cover them. If you forgot your green knickers, you had to do PE in your own knickers."

