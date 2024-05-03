Former Worthing mayoress and Worthing Cat Welfare Trust co-founder dies at the age of 85
Tributes have poured in for Iris, who set up the trust, now a registered charity, with Sandra Collins nearly 30 years ago.
The wife of Honorary Alderman Peter Green, Iris also served at his side as Worthing mayoress from 1996 to 1997.
At the time of establishing WCWT in 1995, Iris and Sandra had 40 cats and the princely sum of just £40 in the bank but, thanks to their determination and sheer hard work, WCWT went from strength to strength.
Sandra, former WCWT chair and current trustee, said: “Iris was an inspiration and we worked closely together, supported by our hard-working and loyal volunteers, to create and sustain the successful local charity that we see today.
"Initially we paid for cat food and vets bills ourselves, until we got our first charity shop, in Brighton Road, which was opened by animal welfare campaigner Carla Lane, and proved to be very successful for the charity.
“This started us out on the path to where we now, rehoming an average of 280 cats in need, annually.
“Above all, Iris was my very dear friend and I am deeply saddened by her death. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband Peter, and their son Nigel and his wife Paula.”
Iris was a former chair of WCWT, stepping down in 2017, and took a keen interest in the charity until the end of her long life.
Professionally, she worked for Singer Link-Miles, the Scout Association in Lancing and Abbeyfield in Worthing.
Joss Loader, current WCWT chair, said: “I first met Iris when I was working as news editor for the Worthing Herald series, both in a professional capacity and also when I adopted cats from our incredible charity.
“Her passion for cat welfare, compassion for all animals and sheer drive and hard work were simply phenomenal. She leaves a remarkable legacy and WCWT is forever in her debt.”
Iris’s funeral will take place at noon on Monday, May 13, at Worthing Crematorium.
For more information about Worthing Cat Welfare Trust, please visit the website at www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org
