Former Worthing teacher celebrates 100th birthday

A former Worthing teacher has celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and a visit from the mayor.

Miss Joan Pemble taught at Heene Road School, later Heene Primary School, for decades. She was born in Worthing on April 22, 1925, and has lived in the town her entire life.

Friend Peter Woodley said: "Joan's life has been one of dedication and service to education. She has been a cherished member of the community, embodying the spirit and resilience of Worthing throughout the decades."

Joan attended Worthing High School for Girls before training as a teacher at Bishop Otter College in Chichester. She began her teaching career in Horsham but returned to Worthing in 1946 to teach at Lyndhurst Road School.

Miss Joan Pemble with Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury on her 100th birthday

In 1964, she moved to Heene Road School, where she continued to shape young minds until her retirement, completing more than 40 years of service in teaching.

Joan was visited by Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury for her 100th birthday and she received a birthday card from the King and Queen.

Peter, who has known Joan all his life as a family friend, said: "Joan’s home was abuzz with joy, laughter and heartfelt wishes as numerous friends gathered to celebrate this momentous day with her. The warmth of their presence reflected the love and admiration Joan has inspired throughout her life. Her unwavering dedication to Worthing and her enduring friendships were celebrated in full splendour.

"A symbol of continuity and community, Joan has witnessed the evolution of Worthing over a century, carrying with her a trove of memories that enrich the town's history. The day became not just a celebration of Joan’s life but also a tribute to the vibrant community spirit that defines Worthing."