Forty two people drowned in East Sussex last year

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews are ‘regularly called out’ to water rescue incidents.

They said: “Some of the people involved accidentally fell in when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately, last year in East Sussex, 42 people accidentally drowned, around a quarter of those victims had alcohol or drugs in their bloodstream. During Brighton Pride, Brighton Beach Patrol stop hundreds of intoxicated people from entering the water. This is a very real issue, especially in Brighton.”

42 people drowned in East Sussex last year (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

As it’s the start of Pride season across East Sussex the service is launching the ‘Love Duck’ campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of being under the influence near water.

The spokesperson said: “We are urging members of the public to stay safe near the water and not to drink and drown. Using the hashtag #dontdrinkanddrown, we are aiming to raise awareness of the shocking statistic that between 2018 and 2021, 302 accidental drownings in the UK involved drugs and alcohol.

“We will be providing bars and clubs along the seafronts of Eastbourne, Brighton and Hastings with their very own Love Duck to display. Informative posters will also be displayed in the bars/clubs and public areas in the build up to Pride. During each parade, we will be handing out stickers and providing water safety advice.

“We are hopeful that our positive engagement will have a lasting effect and make people aware of the dangers of entering the water, keeping themselves and their friends safe.”

Pride events in East Sussex:

Eastbourne – July 23

Brighton – August 6-7