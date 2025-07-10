A ‘foul’ smell is plaguing residents in parts of Eastbourne.

As the weather heats up, residents in Sovereign Harbour and Langney are being ‘forced to remain indoors with the windows closed’ or risk their houses smelling ‘like a public toilet’.

The odour has been linked to Southern Water’s Wastewater Treatment Plant – known to locals as ‘Poo Castle’ – in Langney Point.

Several residents, including Alf Minter, of Dominica Court, said they’ve complained about the smell over the last four months. Mr Minter said he’d ‘received no response or acknowledgement’ to his emails.

Southern Water Treatment Plant at Langney Point. Photo: staff

Last month (June), MP Josh Babarinde said he’d escalated the issue to Ofwat and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, urging them to investigate and take action.

He said: "This continued failure is not acceptable.”

In a letter sent to residents this week, Southern Water said its odour control system functions ‘similiarly to industrial air washers, removing odorous compounds from the air’.

"For optimal performance, these scrubbers rely on both recirculation pumps and extractor fans,” the letter reads.

"At present, not all components are fully operational, which is impacting the overall effectiveness of the system.”

Southern Water also told the Eastbourne Herald that the below-ground location of the site makes it ‘hard to run fresh air through’, while the hot weather exacerbates the smell as it ‘causes the sewage to go off’.

The water supplier said it is currently in ‘phase two’ of its repair works, which includes cleaning the two ‘serviceable’ scrubbers, installing ‘additional resilience’ with six new recirculation pumps and undertaking servicing and repairs.

Southern Water said it has invested £1 million into the works and estimates the issue will be resolved by January 2026.

However, this isn’t soon enough for residents like Diane Neeser, of Schofield Way, who said the smell is ‘ruining our summer’.

“The source of the problem needs to be fixed and fixed quickly,” she said.

"We are being forced to remain indoors with the windows closed because of the foul smell.

"Residents are unable to sit in their gardens because of the pungent whiffs of sewage that invade their space.”

Lyndsey Lear, of Jervis Avenue, added: “[I’m] feeling like a prisoner in my own home.

"It’s ridiculously hot weather and when it comes to the evening we can’t open our window to get fresh air.

"Friends come over and the house smells like a public toilet that hasn’t been cleaned for days."

Elaine and Stewart Studd have lived in Sovereign Harbour for eight years and said they are now considering relocating to escape the smell.

The couple said: “It is so bad sometimes it makes us feel ill.

“We have been very happy living here but due to this awful issue we are seriously considering moving away.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the impact that odour has on our customers and are investing £1 million in a three-phase programme to address issues related to our Langney Point treatment works.

"We are currently deep cleaning our odour control system before we begin a refurbishment of the units later this year.

"We investigate every complaint and are working closely with the council to tackle people’s concerns.”

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed it was liaising with Southern Water ‘due to continued complaints from local residents’.