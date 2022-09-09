Four and half foot snake spotted on Chichester high streets

A four and a half foot snake has been reported to be on the loose on the Chichester high street by its owner.

The snake was reported to be on South Street in the city at 1pm today.

The owner of the snake Jake Maile said: “Unusual one that will probably be unpopular, but can people keep an eye out for a snake in the centre of Chichester, along South Street. I've contacted the RSPCA and am ringing around the local vets to see if anyone has already reported him, but I doubt it would have happened.

“I am not 100 per cent certain he has gotten outside as the windows are shut but I did notice one of the windows has dropped (old sash windows I had asked my landlord to fix) so there is a chance he has gone out through there.

Before panic sets in, he is a four and a half foot (140cm ish) Royal Python. He is non-venomous and extremely unlikely to be aggressive. Likelihood is that he is just cold and scared if he is indeed outside.

"His immediate response to any danger will be to curl up into a ball, which is why they get their common name "Ball Python", and probably hiss quite loudly. He is absolutely no danger and once picked up will be calm and probably stay balled up.

“I understand there is a lot of negativity and hate towards this kind of animal so I am not expecting an outpouring of support. I am just desperately trying to think of all avenues to try and find him. I love him dearly and just want him back home. It was a very unfortunate accident that set him free.

“I will update this when he is found, if anyone sees or hears anything about him I will be extremely grateful if it could be passed along.”