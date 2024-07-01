Teams were alerted to the incident at 2.33pm today, and Joint Fire Control sent four crews to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival crews found one caravan well alight with the fire spreading to an adjoining property and garage. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work and extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

"Fortunately there were no injuries and all persons were accounted for.

“Three fire crews remain at the scene damping down and checking for hotspots."

1 . Cherry Avenue fire Cherry Avenue fire.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Cherry Avenue fire Cherry Avenue firePhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Cherry Avenue fire Cherry Avenue firePhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

4 . Cherry Avenue fire Cherry Avenue firePhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL