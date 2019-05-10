Four East Sussex engagements for the Duchess of Cornwall

East Sussex welcomes a royal visitor on Thursday, May 16, when the Duchess of Cornwall undertakes a series of engagements.

As patron of The Charleston Trust, she will open the restored barns and new galleries at the venue near Firle following the completion of the Charleston Centenary Project.

Her Royal Highness will also view Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant’s ‘Famous Women’ dinner service, which Charleston has just acquired following the success of its ‘adopt a plate’ campaign.

The Duchess will then mark the 10th anniversary of the Jamie’s Farm charity, of which she is also patron, with a visit to its newly opened farm between Offham and East Chiltington.

She will tour the farm in Allington Lane, learn more about the organisation’s work with vulnerable young people and meet the week’s resident school group.

The royal guest next attends the East Sussex Women of the Year Lunch at the American Express Community Stadium, Falmer. The group’s theme this year is raising awareness of loneliness in the community.

Finally the Duchess, who is President of Wine GB, will visit the award-winning Ridgeview Wine Estate, a family-run sparkling wine business in Fragbarrow Lane, Ditchling Common.