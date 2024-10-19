Four fire engines sent to reports of a domestic fire in Hailsham last night

The reports came in at 9.08pm, they said, and teams were sent to an address in Saxon Close, Hailsham.

Teams from Herstmonceux, Pevensey and Eastbourne were in attendance, and members of the public were asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

As of 10.12pm, crews had extinguished the fire and damping down and turning over the scene to make it safe. They used 4 breathing apparatus and 1 hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

