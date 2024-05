Victor Brown 101 years

Great Great Grandad turns 101 on 29th May 2024.

Victor Brown served in World War 2 in the Navy.

He has lived in a small village in Co Durham for 100 years and recently moved in with family in Bexhill in October 2023.

He was the oldest remaining war veteran with his area where he lived in Co Durham.

