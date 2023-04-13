Plans for four new homes next to a Yapton development under construction have been refused.

The application was to build two three bed and two four bed detached houses with garages, parking, landscaping and an internal access road on a paddock adjoining Stakers Farm in North End Road.

Officers said due to the siting and size of the dwellings and the land levels, the proposal ‘fails to reflect the established pattern and layout of development in the area resulting in harm to the visual amenity and character’.

"Having regard to the proximity and relationship of the dwelling to neighbouring residential properties the proposal would create unacceptable living conditions for the occupants of adjoining properties through overlooking, the private gardens of dwellings (Bonhams Field)," they said.

How the four Yapton homes could have been built

"The development by reason if its position and overall appearance would erode the link between the farmhouse and the paddock and adversely affect the setting of the listed/curtilage Stakers Farm resulting in the impact upon the architectural and historic significance of Stakers Farmhouse and its associated outbuildings.

The site falls in the Lidsey Wastewater Treatment Works Catchment Area and officers said the required impact assessment was not submitted.

"Due to difficulties draining surface water from neighbouring sites on North End Road The high-level drainage strategy would be expected to be agreed before permission is given," they said.

