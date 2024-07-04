For Herman and Reggie, voting is serious business!For Herman and Reggie, voting is serious business!
Four-legged friends pictured at polling stations all over Sussex

By Connor Gormley
Published 4th Jul 2024, 18:58 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 19:04 BST
Voters turning out to make their voices heard across the county were joined by four-legged friends of all shapes, sizes and dispositions today (July 4).

And, fortunately, we’ve got the pictures to prove it. With their wet noses, wagging tails and floppy ears, pictures of dogs at polling stations first took the internet by storm back in 2015, when the hashtag took root on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter (now known as X). Happily, the tradition continues today, with voters all over Sussex bringing their dogs along to help cast their votes.

Fenton couldn't be happier!

Say hello to Odie!

Scooter the surf therapy dog, looking cool outside his local polling station.

Pippa popped to the polls on her early morning walk.

