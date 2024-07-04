And, fortunately, we’ve got the pictures to prove it. With their wet noses, wagging tails and floppy ears, pictures of dogs at polling stations first took the internet by storm back in 2015, when the hashtag took root on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter (now known as X). Happily, the tradition continues today, with voters all over Sussex bringing their dogs along to help cast their votes.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.