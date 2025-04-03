Four new Deputy Lieutenants appointed for West Sussex, to support the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed for West Sussex, to support the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Mrs Alison Moorey BEM, Ms Dale Rooks MBE, Mr James Whitmore and Mr Charles Worsley have been appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant as Deputy Lieutenants for West Sussex, it was announced on Thursday, April 3.

Alison Moorey qualified as a Registered Nurse in 1984, training in Bristol. Since 1990, she has worked in palliative and end-of-life care, joining St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester as Director of Nursing in 1997.

Alison later became Chief Executive of the charity in 2007, until her retirement in March 2023. She was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to palliative care this year.

Alison has been involved with many local organisations in West Sussex and was proud to lead the process of funding and building the new hospice in Bosham.

She worked closely in collaboration with other hospices across Sussex and became a Fellow of Chichester College in 2019.

Alison was inspired by many local people over the years of working in West Sussex, including numerous volunteers and beneficiaries of the charity.

Alison is married to Richard and they have one grown up daughter. She lives in Horndean, close to the West Sussex border. She volunteers at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, with The Good Neighbours Network Havant and Waterlooville and is Vice Chair of the patient participation group at Horndean Surgery. Her interests include running and travelling.

Mrs Alison Moorey BEM

Dale Rooks is Director of Learning, Education and Participation (LEAP) at Chichester Festival Theatre, where she leads an extensive programme for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, to get creative and feel inspired by the arts.

She works extensively with children and young people and is passionate about providing pathways to inspire all children and young people with high quality arts experiences.

She has spearheaded many programmes to reach underprivileged and underrepresented young people in West Sussex. She has directed numerous Youth Theatre and professional productions.

Dale started her career in teaching and in 2003 was awarded an Honorary Master of Education degree by the University of Chichester for her outstanding contribution to children’s education, and her inspiration to teachers. She received the MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024 for services to theatre and young people.

Ms Dale Rooks MBE

She is a member of a UK wide Theatre Education Forum and is on the funding committee for the Noel Coward Foundation.

Dale lives in Chichester and has one son. She loves spending time with her two grandchildren, Otis and Rowan, enjoys walking by the sea and playing table tennis.

James Whitmore has lived in Sussex for most of his life, having been brought up in East Sussex, and has lived near Pulborough in West Sussex for more than 30 years. He has spent his working career in property and following a main board directorship at Dorrington Plc started his own company in 1995, which he still runs today.

James was Master of the Worshipful Company of Grocers in 2018-19 and High Sheriff of West Sussex in 2022-23. He is a governor of Oundle School in Northamptonshire, a Vice-President of West Sussex Scouts, Vice Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust, a past Vice Chairman of Building Heroes Education Trust and is involved with several other companies and trusts.

Mr James Whitmore

James is married to Sara and they have three grown up children. During his spare time he runs a farm, enjoys countryside pursuits and has a passion for motor cars.

Charles Worsley was born and brought up in West Sussex, the family having arrived around the time of the first railways and farmed in Mid Sussex ever since, now with a renewed emphasis on conservation.

He has served as a councillor on Twineham Parish Council since May 2007, and has taken a special interest in planning and sustainability, liaising with all levels of Government over local planning issues including provision of new housing in south east England.

He has been a business founder, director and investor for over 30 years, and is currently a non-executive director of both public and private investment companies.

He is also a trustee director of Borde Hill Estate, working with them to realise their 'Reinventing Borde Hill' aspirations for greater public accessibility.

Charles lives on the farm with his wife Miranda and three children, enjoying planting trees, fly fishing and walking his labrador Tala.

Mr Charles Worsley

Deputy Lieutenants are appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant at her discretion, subject only to His Majesty The King not disapproving of the granting of the commission.

The appointment is in recognition of distinguished service to the community, or to the country or county. There are currently 26 Deputy Lieutenants in West Sussex geographically spread throughout the county.

Every Deputy Lieutenant undertakes to assist the Lord-Lieutenant in the performance of any duties that may be requested of him or her. This can include representing the Lord-Lieutenant at formal functions, award ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies or attending Remembrance Day services. Deputy Lieutenants retire when they reach the age of 75.