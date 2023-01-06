Four new homes in Eastergate would have 'little impact on the street scene' according to a planning application.

How the site at Eastergate Lane could look

Plans have been resubmitted after being withdrawn to build four four bedroom houses on land adjacent to Wayside in Eastergate Lane.

A design statement with the plans said the site is an open field and part of Wayside's back garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the development would be set back from the main road and 'has little impact on the street scene'.

"The new properties are surrounded by established trees and will sit comfortaly in the current environment," it continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed house types should be viewed as a family of dwellings constructed from high quality materials."

Boundaries are defined by hedgerows and planting in combination with walls, close boarded or post and rail fencing and [arking areas are primarily located to the rear and side of houses where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad