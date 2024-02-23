The four new recruits with their trainers and the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Family and friends were invited to watch the new recruits demonstrate their skills and receive their certificates at a pass out parade held on Friday (16 February) at Platinum House in Horsham.

Retained firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work nearby to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, attended the event and presented the recruits with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “It was fantastic to meet our new retained firefighters and officially welcome them into our service.

“Throughout the intense training course, they have demonstrated their commitment and determination, culminating in an impressive display of their skills at the pass out parade.

“I am pleased to say that all their hard work has paid off and they are now ready to respond to emergencies and serve their local communities.

“They should be very proud of all they have achieved, and I wish them the very best in their fire service careers.”

The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Ian Moore - Lancing

Howard Crompton - Arundel

Mahli Relf - East Wittering

Adrian Waghorn - Littlehampton