An application was submitted to build the homes at the back of Clare Court, Barnham Road.

Officers said the application had been assessed regarding the 'tilted balance' in favour of development due to the council's lack of five-year housing land supply.

"This proposal represents an appropriate redevelopment of land and does so without compromising the visual amenity of the area or the amenities of existing neighbouring residential occupiers," their report said.

A sketch of the new Eastergate homes

"There are no adverse impacts associated with the development that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.", when assessed against

Barnham Parish Council objected as it was backland development and not allocated in the made Barnham Neighbourhood Plan.

There were a further 41 letters of objection from 35 nearby residents.

They said Barnham has become overdeveloped, the windows will overlook the school field, the area is designated an area of character and should be preserved, trees of interest had been cut down, it will ruin quality of life, traffic congestion will get worse, access was poor, there was a lack of infrastructure, it would be overbearing and overshadowing, it would set a precedent for backland development and it will destroy public green space, among other issues.