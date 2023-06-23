Fourth person dies following collision near Chichester

NationalWorldTV
A fourth person has sadly died following a collision in Duncton, near Chichester, on June 10.
By Joe Stack
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:04 BST

Three people were declared dead at the scene when two cars, a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200, collided on the A285 at about 7.30pm on June 10.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation named Operation Falkirk and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement published today reads: “Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police stockSussex Police stock
Sussex Police stock

“Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital and sadly one of those occupants has now passed away.

“Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area around that time, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Falkirk.”

