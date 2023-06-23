Fourth person dies following collision near Chichester

A fourth person has sadly died following a collision in Duncton, near Chichester, on June 10.

Three people were declared dead at the scene when two cars, a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200, collided on the A285 at about 7.30pm on June 10.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation named Operation Falkirk and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement published today reads: “Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police stock

“Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital and sadly one of those occupants has now passed away.