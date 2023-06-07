​​An innovative event that has already hit the right note with people of all ages and backgrounds is coming to Arundel for the first time on Monday.

Music and Memories, recently launched by Home Instead Chichester and Bognor, a leading provider of in-home care services, invites community members of all ages to join the Music & Memories events and experience the joy and fulfilment that come from engaging in activities that nurture the mind and body.

These free events are open to all, regardless of age or background, and are particularly beneficial for seniors, caregivers, and individuals who seek a supportive and engaging social environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be coming to the Arundel Lido on June 19 from 11am to 1pm, the first-ever event of its kind in the town.

The Music & Memories events are designed to bring joy, connection, and overall well-being to the local community.

These free monthly social gatherings will combine the power of music and shared memories to enrich the mind and body of participants of all ages.

HAVE YOU READ? Experienced Rustington runner faces his furthest distance yet to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing in memory of his father

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Instead understands the importance of promoting social engagement and mental stimulation and their Music & Memories event series aims to create an inclusive and uplifting environment where attendees can connect, celebrate life, and foster new friendships.

Each event offers a diverse range of activities, specially curated to engage the mind and invigorate the body. Attendees can look forward to:

Live musical performances where renowned local artists will grace the floor, enchanting attendees with delightful melodies spanning various genres.

Participants will have the opportunity to share cherished memories and engage in creative activities that promote reminiscence therapy. This will encourage dialogue, spark nostalgic conversations, and strengthen social bonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and Wellness Workshops: Experienced professionals will host informative workshops, covering topics such as mindfulness, nutrition, and physical exercise.

Legal advice: Occasional talks led by local solicitors, focusing on topics such as wills, power of attorney, long-term care planning and guardianship.