Free business support set to help Arun businesses level up
The support will be provided by Bognor Regis-based consultancy “Survival 2 Significance”, which will deliver one to one advice sessions for small businesses and start ups across Arun District, in a bid to help local business owners thrive.
It’s all funded by Arun District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme for 2025-26. Meetings will take place on business premises themselves, allowing for tailored advice, as well as practical guidance on layout and merchandising – the kind of one-to-one support which has already helped dozens of businesses get off the ground.
Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our towns, and this free one-to-one support is a simple but powerful way to help them thrive. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, having someone to talk through your plans with can make a real difference. This is about making sure our local businesses feel supported, not just in words but in action.”
The service will be promoted through local business networks, newsletters and social media. Sessions are expected to fill quickly and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to register your interest, contact [email protected]