Free children's story session at Hastings Book Festival this weekend

The Hastings Book Festival celebrates writers and lovers of the written word, with the first event taking place in August 2018. It has now become a regular and welcomed event on the local calendar.

Popular children’s author and poet Michael Rosen opens the festival at The Observer Building, Cambridge Road, on Friday September 13, with a talk based on his new book Rosen’s Almanac. It runs from 7pm – 8pm.

There is a free event for children taking place at Hastings Library, Claremont, on Saturday February 14 from 10am, with stories, music and drawing. It is suitable for children aged five and over.

Also taking place at Saturday in the Observer Building, Craig Jordan-Baker has a Nature Writing Workshop from 10am - 1pm.

The Observer Building is also the venue for the Hastings Book Fair on Saturday September 14 from 11am – 4pm. Its an opportunity to meet local authors and talk about writing.

Poet John McCullough holds a workshop called Energising Your Poetry at the Observer Building on Saturday 14 from 2pm – 5pm.

Saturday 14 also sees a prize winning Open Mic Competition for all writers at the Observer Building from 7.30pm.

Sunday September 15 sees comedy writer and novelist David Quantick holding a workshop at the Observer Building on How To Write Comedy, from 10am – 1pm.

The festival continues nest week with events taking place on Thursday September 19, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22.

Highlights of these include a talk by former MP Caroline Lucas on the concept of Englishness, and a showcase of young writers at the Observer Building on Sunday 22.

English writer, poet and film producer Henry Normal will be at The Observer Building on Sunday 22, from 2.15pm for a show celebrating neurodiversity, using photos, poem, humour and stories, called Everyday Adventures With Our Autistic Son.

For full details of events taking place during Hastings Book Festival, and ticket information, visit the website www.hastingsbookfest.org.

1 . Hastings Book Festival Book Fair Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Book Festival Henry Normal Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Book Festival David Quantick Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Book Festival Michael Rosen Photo: supplied