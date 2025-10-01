Free children's story telling day and carnival this weekend

After a week of inspiring performances, poetry and storytelling, Hastings Storytelling Festival 2025 concludes this weekend with its much-loved Children’s Day and Carnival, a free family celebration at The Stade Open Space, Hastings, on Sunday 26 October (12–4pm).

This year’s festival has already delighted audiences with Theresa Lola’s poetry, Tricia Durdey’s Upside Down in a Hoop, and Bev Lee Harling’s Hey Good Looking and there’s still more to come. On Friday evening (24 October, 4–8pm), don’t miss Impossible Arts illuminated outdoor installation Codex in Hastings Town Centre, a mesmerising six-metre talking storybook. The festival then looks forward to a sold-out appearance from Axel Scheffler, illustrator of The Gruffalo and the festival’s newest Patron.

Join them this Sunday for a family-friendly afternoon packed with live performances, puppetry, storytelling, music, workshops, and a ‘Toybox’-themed parade at 3pm. Led by carnival costumier Donna Fox, children are invited to dress up as their favourite toy or bring one along as the parade winds down George Street before returning to The Stade.

Performers include Ben Watson, Long Nose Puppets, Storyteller Alliouagana Pearl, Barefoot Opera, Out of the Bag Theatre, Circo Rum Ba Ba, Xena Flame, Dolly Delicious, and The Flying Buttresses, to name a few!

Festival Patron, Axel Scheffler said: “I am honoured and delighted to be patron of the Hastings Storytelling Festival for the next three years. It's great to support their work with families and children encouraging enjoyment of books, reading and drawing.”

The festival would like to thanks funders and supporters, including Arts Council England, Hastings Borough Council, National Literacy Trust, Lovehastings.com and Speedy Hire.

For the full programme visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk

