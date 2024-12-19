Free Christmas Day meal on offer to all thanks to Worthing charity
SHOUT WSK is providing an afternoon of music and entertainment in the Pavilion Atrium, on Worthing seafront.
Organiser Khristina McCormack said: "We are doing it again after the success of last Christmas. SHOUT WSK are providing a free Christmas dinner for all who are in need or are on their own on Christmas Day.
"Even our furry four-legged friends are welcome - the lovely Rob from Percy Pickles Gardening is cooking up a special lunch for them, as well as cooking on the day."
The Christmas Day event will run from 1pm to 3.30pm. It is open to all. To book a place, email [email protected]
Khristina said: "Lots of people have supported us this year, The Silver Lady Fund, Chalk Cliff Trust, Percy Pickles Gardening, Adams Wholesale and Charlie from Little Tums. A warm welcome and delicious Christmas lunch await."
