Free Christmas Fair at Haywards Heath’s landmark church with traditional stalls, Santa’s grotto and fun activities for children
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event runs from 10am to 2pm at the Church Road landmark (next to The Orchards shopping centre) with free admission for the whole family.
A spokesperson for the church said: “There will be free activities for children, and, of course, a chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto.
“There will be lots of traditional stalls, as well as delicious homemade cakes, scrumptious hot soup, and mouth-watering mince pies. The attractive raffle prizes include a meal for two at La Campagna, a Cook voucher, Fun Pots, a Family Pass to Borde Hill Garden, a Collingwood Batchellor voucher, and many more.”
St Wilfrid’s overlooks South Road and Victoria Park.