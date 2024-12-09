Free Christmas hampers handed out to 125 families in Rustington, thanks to support from local businesses

Christmas hampers have been handed out in Rustington to help 125 families who are struggling financially, thanks to support from local businesses.

The Pantry at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Rustington, which supports 60 to 70 people every week, was given substantial donations by Store Property, The Quill, L. Guess and The Butcher and Deli.

In addition, Sarah Gray from The Butcher and Deli supplied a large quantity of fresh meat and cheese at cost price.

Charlie and Grace Sims, who run The Pantry, said the wonderful news of the donations meant they were able to offer 125 hampers to families in Rustington this Christmas.

Volunteers from The Pantry at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Rustington, ready to hand out the Christmas goodies

Grace added: "Three local businesses came forward with substantial financial donations that enabled us to purchase Christmas food items to make hampers for our regular Pantry users.

"This means we are able to offer 125 households in the local community who are struggling financially a hamper of food that will enable them to make a Christmas meal and some special festive treats."

Around £3,000 worth of items was laid out at the Pantry on Saturday, December 7, and collections were staggered so there was not a big queue.

Alison Griffiths, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, cut the ribbon to open the Christmas hamper collections and stayed to help.

Sarah Gray from The Butcher and Deli in Rustington with The Pantry manager Charlie Sims and some of the meat and cheese she supplied at cost price

Grace said: "It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our community coming together and formally thanking the local businesses who paid for the hampers."

People were given a list in advance and they were able to choose what they wanted. Everyone also received Christmas treats and Christmas presents.

Lesley, who was collecting a hamper for two, said: "I can't get over how incredibly generous the Pantry is. To provide a hamper like this at Christmas, as well as a gift, is absolutely amazing.

"We come every week if we can and it is just incredible generosity. You don't realise how much it helps until the weeks you can't come. Then, when your cupboard is bear, you realise what a difference it makes."

Janie personally wrapped 125 presents to go with the hampers

Grace explained that Pantry team purchased the food and other items using the funds that were donated.

She added: "We would not be able to offer our Pantry users such an extensive selection of Christmas food items if we had not been given the generous financial donations."

In addition to the hampers given out on Saturday, there will be 30 hampers handed out to families at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School.