Free coats for those in need at Burgess Hill Pantry this winter
The pantry put out a request for people’s old coats in early November and was full within a fortnight.
Pantry manager Claire Fuller said: “Our community has been fabulous and donated some amazing coats and they are here for anyone who needs a warm coat this winter. We’re asking anyone, whether you’re a member of the pantry or not, to come in and get a coat.”
Burgess Hill Pantry is in the Martlets. Its opening times are Tuesday, 1.30pm-4pm; Wednesday, 9.30am-11.30pm; Thursday, 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm; Friday, 9.30am-11.30am; and Saturday, 10am-12pm.
Over Christmas the pantry is open on: December 21 (10am to 4pm), December 22 (9.30am to 11.30am) and December 23 (10am to 12pm). The pantry is also re-open after Christmas on January 3.
For a weekly membership of £5, members of Burgess Hill Pantry can choose a selection of food with a value of £15-£20 each week.