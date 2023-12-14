Anyone in need of a coat this winter can pick one up at Burgess Hill Pantry.

The pantry put out a request for people’s old coats in early November and was full within a fortnight.

Pantry manager Claire Fuller said: “Our community has been fabulous and donated some amazing coats and they are here for anyone who needs a warm coat this winter. We’re asking anyone, whether you’re a member of the pantry or not, to come in and get a coat.”

Burgess Hill Pantry are giving away free coats to people in need this Christmas. Pantry manager Claire Fuller with Burgess Hill mayor Janice Henwood

Burgess Hill Pantry is in the Martlets. Its opening times are Tuesday, 1.30pm-4pm; Wednesday, 9.30am-11.30pm; Thursday, 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm; Friday, 9.30am-11.30am; and Saturday, 10am-12pm.

Over Christmas the pantry is open on: December 21 (10am to 4pm), December 22 (9.30am to 11.30am) and December 23 (10am to 12pm). The pantry is also re-open after Christmas on January 3.