Free event to shed light on Bognor's rich film history with talks from scholars, TV producers and more

A free event in Bognor Regis is all set to shed light on the town’s rich history onscreen.

It’s the latest in a series of events organised by Arun Film, which seeks to celebrate Arun History’s long filmic history.

This latest event, dubbed Lights Camera Action, is set to take place at The Shore Community Church on May 3, from 11am to 4pm. It features talks from film experts and scholars on a range of topics, including local history, behind-the-scenes production and film equipment.

The first of the event’s guest speakers is Ellen Cheshire, a freelance film researcher, writer and lecturer who will explore the evolution of Bognor’s film history over the last 115 years.

After a quick break, retired TV producer Nicholas Prosser will share stories from his time working behind the camera on shows like Brookside, Emmerdale and Eastenders.

The third guest speaker is Allen Taylor, a 30mm and 70mm film projectionist with decades of experience set to share his experiences working with film memorabilia from across the decades.

Guest speaker number four is local filmmaker Andrew Elias, who shot a 48 minute-long short film called The Numbers on a shoestring budget of just £3,000, and who is keen to share his latest projects and the challenges of making movies on such a limited budget.

Finally, the event will feature a screening of Where the Sun Always Shines, a 16-minute short film about rising sea levels and the threat they pose to life in Bognor Regis.