Free family entertainment at St Leonards Festival this Saturday

Children are invited to dress up on bright colours and join the big procession along the seafront, starting from outside the pier at 2.40pm.

St Leonards Festival, organised by 18 Hours, is described as ‘ a diverse community celebration and day of free performances, community spirit, and family fun’.

The event boasts an exciting line up of incredible acts. Between noon and 6pm the gardens will come alive with live music and dance, storytelling, a Big Top circus, community stalls and a parade with the theme 'Colours of St Leonards'.

On the Main Stage, acts are introduced by local favourite Ben Watson. The full programme, which this year includes a performance by Ukrainian Choir Volya Voices, can be found on stleonardsfestival.org.uk.

The line-up will feature a diverse range of artists including the Boathouse Theatre Arts project, Reshad Rahman, Prologue Opera and a stage takeover by the Refugee Buddy Project, local drumming groups, as well as many more talented performers.

Festival goers can explore the storytelling area and listen to enchanting tales from Alim Kamara and Richard Storybeard in his yurt, all made possible thanks to the generous support of the Hastings Storytelling Festival. Plus, Inside Out Theatre and Active Arts will wow the crowds with their heart warming show. The big top tent will host the unforgettable Circus PaZaz, delivering three shows throughout the day, whilst crowd-favourite Xena Flame will have audiences of all age’s hula-hooping like pros.

Visitors can browse community stalls, enjoy delicious food and drink from local producers, and cool off with refreshing ice creams. To ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all, St Leonards Festival remains an alcohol-free event.

The festival is brought to life by the St Leonards Festival Committee in collaboration with local events company 18 Hours. St Leonards Festival Committee Chair, Aretha George-Tooley said: "St Leonards Festival is always a highlight of the year, and we’re thrilled to be back for 2025 with a day filled with joy, creativity, art and culture. This year’s diverse line-up brings people together and builds connections in our community, we can’t wait for everyone to join in!"

St Leonards Festival is a completely free family-friendly event, made possible thanks to generous supporters. For more information about St Leonards Festival 2025 please visit stleonardsfestival.org.

1 . St Leonards Festival St Leonards Festival Photo: supplied

2 . St Leonards Festival St Leonards Festival Photo: supplied

3 . St Leonards Festival Circus Pazaz Big Top Circus. Pic by Leo Nakamura-Wear Photography Photo: supplied