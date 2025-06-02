Free family fun day at Bracklesham Barn this August
A family fun day with food, drink, craft stalls, a treasure hunt and more, is scheduled for Bracklesham Barn this February.
Organised by East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay Parish Council and set to take place on August 2, from 12pm to 4pm, the ticketless event promises something for everyone.
With a range of family-friendly activities, including a car display, sports, a treasure hunt, a fun fair, craft stalls and more, there’s every reason to spend the afternoon out and about in the sun.
On top of all that, the day will also feature live music, hot food and drink, and a complementary gift bag with free entry in a prize raffle for every family that enters.