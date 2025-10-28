Free freshly pressed apple juice at Hastings park today

Art in the Park at Alexandra Park, in Hastings, has an apple press in action today from 10.30am – 12 noon

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is situated on the old bowling green opposite the shelter. Bring a clean container and take home freshly pressed apple juice.

If you can, put a donation in the pot, it will go towards running their accessible art and nature sessions for families and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art in the Park Founder Tara Reddy said: “But don't let that be a barrier to coming and taking away scrumptious freshly pressed apple juice. We have been donated lots of apples for everyone to enjoy.”