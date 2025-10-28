Free freshly pressed apple juice at Hastings park today

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:49 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 28 October, 2025
Art in the Park at Alexandra Park, in Hastings, has an apple press in action today from 10.30am – 12 noon

It is situated on the old bowling green opposite the shelter. Bring a clean container and take home freshly pressed apple juice.

If you can, put a donation in the pot, it will go towards running their accessible art and nature sessions for families and adults.

Art in the Park Founder Tara Reddy said: “But don't let that be a barrier to coming and taking away scrumptious freshly pressed apple juice. We have been donated lots of apples for everyone to enjoy.”

