Free freshly pressed apple juice at Hastings park today
Art in the Park at Alexandra Park, in Hastings, has an apple press in action today from 10.30am – 12 noon
It is situated on the old bowling green opposite the shelter. Bring a clean container and take home freshly pressed apple juice.
If you can, put a donation in the pot, it will go towards running their accessible art and nature sessions for families and adults.
Art in the Park Founder Tara Reddy said: “But don't let that be a barrier to coming and taking away scrumptious freshly pressed apple juice. We have been donated lots of apples for everyone to enjoy.”