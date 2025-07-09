Free meditation sessions on Bexhill seafront

Free guided meditation sessions are taking place this weekend at Bexhill Bandstand on the seafront.

Three 15 minute sessions are being held at the Coronation Bandstand by Maitreya Kadampa Buddhist Centre on Sunday July 13 from 11am – 11.15am; 11.20am – 11.35am and 11.40am – 11.55am.

They will be led by experienced meditation teachers with seating on chairs. No need to book and no experience required. Just come along on the day.