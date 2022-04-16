Free Music Festival on Hastings Pier on Easter Saturday

It opens at 3pm with hip hop artist Triple O, a former MOBO award winner in the gospel category.

He will be followed by Mike Solo; Kapes a witness; and Feed’Em (a regular rap artist to Hastings). The event welcomes Maestro Bravest, a reggae artist, who brings a lively performance. In the evening Inderpaul Sandhu will be performing with his band. Inderpaul is soul/rock artist who has been a BBC track of the week and month artist (recently signed by Pete Doherty). Finally, there will be a rap / reggae set by Cerose, who was a former member of the rap band PDC.

The festival is sponsored by Hastings Youth Trust. It is a free event to attend but donations are welcome to help cover costs.

Hastings Pier Music Festival 1 SUS-220416-104947001

The Hastings Easter Festival was previously based at the Stade and went online for the past two years, which can be watched on Youtube.

Visit easterfestival.net or on Facebook @hastingseasterfestival.

