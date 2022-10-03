Free music lessons coming to Bognor Regis

The music lessons will take place on October 8 and 9 at Mike’s Music Workshop, on Hawthorn Road.

Organised by registered charity Music For All, it’s part of a national event called ‘Learn to Play’, which is designed to offer musicians of all experience levels a chance to pick up or return to an instrument.

Recent reports show that music has taken on an all-new importance during the pandemic, with more than 155 million albums bought or streamed in 2020, and a further one million adults adopting an instrument.

Free music lessons in Bognor Regis

Tony Followell, chair of trustees at Music for All, said music can bring people together in the most difficult of circumstances, but notes that some people may not have had a chance to enjoy a proper musical education.

He said: “Many of the people who took up an instrument for the first-time during lockdown would not have had the opportunity to have had a physical lesson. Through the ‘Learn to Play’ event we aim to inspire and help as many people as possible understand the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment or even a new career. I encourage those who picked up an instrument during lockdown to come along to the event and experience a lesson for free.”

Playing an instrument can also have an impact on wellbeing and happiness levels, according to data from the University College of London. Research suggests that those who spent 30 minutes or more each during the pandemic or arts activities like music have reportedly lower levels of depression and anxiety. Pianist and Music for All patron Jools Holland said: “Making music is very important to me.

It’s my work, my pleasure, my friend, companion and therapist. The charity Music for All believes passionately in the unique power of music to changes lives and that is why it runs Learn to Play. If you’re a budding or lapsed musician, come along to the event for a two-day celebration of music making.”

To take part in the Music For All project, register online at musicforall.org.uk