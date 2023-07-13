Free music sessions offered to Eastbourne children receiving free school meals

A charitable organisation has unveiled the latest edition of its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) workshops in Eastbourne.

AudioActive’s HAF workshops in Eastbourne will be offering free music sessions to young people receiving free school meals

In collaboration with East Sussex County Council's HAF project, these workshops allow young people aged 12-16, who are eligible for free school meals, to engage in complimentary music activities and meals.

From August 22-23 at the Leaf Hall in Seaside experienced artists will guide the sessions, enabling participants to explore their musical talents in a nurturing environment.

Irrespective of their skill level or preferred music genre, young musicians can experiment with rapping, singing, music production and recording with AudioActive supplying all the necessary equipment, ensuring aspiring artists and newcomers to music have everything they need to create and explore.

The HAF workshops aim to cultivate young talents while emphasising the vital role of nutrition in fostering creativity. Participants will be provided with a balanced lunch during the sessions, accompanied by educational discussions on the significance of nutrition.

An AudioActive spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to partner once again with East Sussex County Council to bring these HAF music workshops to young people eligible for free school meals in Eastbourne. Our objective is to offer a platform for aspiring musicians to develop their skills, regardless of their background. We strongly believe that by nurturing talent and encouraging creativity we can contribute to a more equitable and inclusive music industry."

The HAF project aligns with the industry's growing recognition of the need for accessible interventions and grassroots talent development. AudioActive's mission to support young people and emerging artists reflects the broader aim of fostering a more inclusive work environment.

The spokesperson added: "We are eager to witness the positive impact these workshops will have on the participants and the wider community.

"By providing free access to projects, resources and support, we empower young musicians to unlock their full potential and pursue their dreams within the music industry."

To enrol in AudioActive's HAF workshops please visit https://eequ.org/audioactive. Spaces are limited, so early registration is advised.

For any registration inquiries please contact info@audioactive.org.uk.

AudioActive music session in Eastbourne Photo: AudioActive

2 . AudioActive music session in Eastbourne AudioActive music session in Eastbourne Photo: AudioActive

3 . AudioActive music session in Eastbourne AudioActive music session in Eastbourne Photo: AudioActive

4 . AudioActive music session in Eastbourne AudioActive music session in Eastbourne Photo: AudioActive