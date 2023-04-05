A number of bands will be lining up for The Hastings Easter Festival which takes place at the Stade Open Space in the Old Town on Easter Saturday April 8.

The free community event is now in its seventh year and has live acts in different genres including rap and hip-hop, soul and RnB.

This year the headline artists include Asha Elia, a MOBO nominee last year in the gospel section. Asha is a fast-emerging young music artist, with an RnB and Afro-beat vibe. Also headling, the festival ends with a performance by Triple O, an engaging rap artist from London, who won a MOBO award in 2011 and is returning to the festival. The line-up includes rap artist Feed’Em; soul singer Inderpaul Sandhu; rapper Kapes A Witness from Birmingham; and new local rock band Lion Dogg. Starting from 4pm, the music event runs to mid-evening.

The timings are:

4.05 – 4.20pm Northwood Acoustic Duo

4.25 – 4.50pm Kapes A. Witness

4.55 – 5.10pm Inderpaul Sandhu

5.20 – 5.50pm Lion Dogg

5.55 – 6.15pm Feed’Em

6.25 - 6.40pm Inderpaul Sandhu

6.50 – 7.20pm Asha Elia

7.30 – 8.15pm Triple O

This Easter weekend, the festival also includes a showing of the film ‘The Miracle Maker’ at the Electric Palace Cinema at 7.30pm on Good Friday Evening, April 7th (£9 entry). The film uses animation to tell the story of Christ through the eyes of a child.

On Easter Sunday, Northwood Acoustic Duo (regular performers in pubs and bars in Hastings) are performing at the Cactus Hound bar in Western Road, St Leonards, from 4pm.

The music festival is generously sponsored by Hastings Youth Trust. More information and the promo vid for the event can be found on the website: www.easterfestival.net You can follow the event on social media @hastingseasterfestival.

