Free origami hearts workshop will help build community display for Worthing

The rhythmic process of origami helped Sussex artist Emily Kenneally with anxiety and now she is coming to Worthing to share her skills at two free workshops.

Together We Fold is part of Mental Health Awareness Week at Colonnade House, with an adults workshop on Tuesday, May 13, from 11am to 1pm and a families workshop on Saturday, May 17, from 1pm to 3pm.

Emily said she discovered origami during her own journey with anxiety, finding its rhythmic process calming and meditative.

A writer for a national mental health charity and a trained mindfulness practitioner, Emily runs origami workshops across the UK, facilitating discussions about wellbeing between people of all ages.

Together We Fold is an Adur & Worthing Trust event, a free calming and creative activity that will contribute to a community display at Colonnade House Gallery by folding origami hearts – a symbol of connection, support and shared hope.

People can also take part from home by folding as many origami hearts as you like and dropping them off at Colonnade House Gallery before May 17. Request free, digital origami heart-making instructions for yourself, your organisation, or your community group by emailing the artist at [email protected]

Visit shorturl.at/4HM15 to book for the Tuesday and shorturl.at/nsEIC to book for the Saturday. Donations to support Colonnade House’s work with the local community are welcomed on the day.