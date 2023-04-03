Edit Account-Sign Out
Free parking in Midhurst town centre as businesses recover from major hotel fire

Chichester District Council car parks in Midhurst will be free until April 16 as the town centre to continues to recover from the Angel Inn fire last month.

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:27 BST

The announcement comes alongside a sweep of other support efforts designed to get businesses directly impacted by last month’s fire back on their feet. On-street parking restrictions will still apply in Midhurst, and drivers have been urged not to park in front of the section of North Street that is currently closed, since it is needed for emergency access.

The district council have also set up a recovery group for local businesses, offering support via meetings, updates and marketing funds to help them find their footing.

A spokesperson for the multi-agency group leading the recovery effort said: “All of the agencies involved are committed to doing everything they can to get the road reopened to vehicles as soon as possible and helping Midhurst to recover from this dreadful incident.”

Parts of Midhurst's Angel Hotel could be saveable after major fire

