Free pirate play area for kids at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Priory meadow shopping centre has brought back its giant sand pit for the school summer holidays and this year it has a pirate theme.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “You can relax in a deck chair on the large decking area after some retail therapy, whilst your little ones play and make sandcastles.

The beach will also host various free events throughout the summer, including free face painting every Thursday in August.

For even more fun throughout the summer holidays, pick up a free pirate treasure trail from Kids’ Stuff up to 3rd September and hunt around the centre, getting ready to receive a delicious prize.

The sand pit play area will be in place until September 10.