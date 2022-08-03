Free play sessions for kids throughout Arun District parks

The sessions are provided by Freedom Leisure, working in tandem with Arun District Council and last for two hours each.

A Freedom Leisure play van ‘packed’ with equipment will be appearing in fields in Bersted, Littlehampton, Ferring and Angmering for a number of sessions lasting until August 31.

Sessions in Bersted run Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10am to noon. On Mondays and Wednesdays, sessions take place on Bersted Green off Laburnum Grove.

Fun in the sun in Arun District

On Thursdays, the session takes place on Bersted Park off Berry Lane. On Friday, the session will take place on Jubilee Fields.

There’s no need to book: parents are invited to come along as they are, whenever they get the chance, but children must be attended by an adult over 18 at all times.